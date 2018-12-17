5 best ties in this year’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16  

So, the Champions League round of 16 draw has been completed and we now know which teams face each other in the second round. The teams in the Champions League have been so close to each other that we are going to witness some great games in the elimination round.

And so, without further ado, here are the five best ties in the second round of the Champions League.

#5 PSG-United

This might have been a little higher in the ranking if Manchester United weren’t so dire this season. Jose Mourinho is having a nightmare of a season and in-form PSG could pile on his misery.

Of course, there is a chance that the Portuguese is sacked before the round of 16 commences but that is a discussion for another day. This is a match between the free-scoring PSG and the enigmatic Red Devils. So, either a Mourinho masterclass (rare) or a complete decimation of United. Nothing in between.

#4 Ajax-Madrid

The Galacticos’ very unpredictable form this season has made this match more balanced than the Spaniards would have liked. On top of that, Ajax are in such good form that they have lost only once this season.

The rise of Frenkie De Jong and the latest Golden Boy winner, Matthijs De Ligt, has put the club in a great place. An in-form Ajax versus an erratic Madrid? Anything can happen here.

#3 Atletico-Juventus

This is perhaps the only game in the round of 16 that consists of two teams quite similar to each other. Both Juventus and Atletico Madrid have a solid defence, respectively, while also possessing some elite-level attackers.

As a result, it is going to be a very evenly fought battle between the two teams. However, the Old Lady have the monster named Ronaldo – who awakes completely in the knock-out rounds.

#2 Tottenham-Dortmund

A game between Mauricio Pochettino and Lucien Favre is going to be a spectacle. Both these teams play some wonderful football with the Germans having a better attack and the Londoners possessing a stronger defense.

The Lilywhites barely made it to the round of 16 after holding Barcelona at the Camp Nou. As a result, confidence is high. The same can be said for the Ruhr outfit as they are yet to lose a game in the Bundesliga. This could be a very evenly-matched war.

#1 Liverpool-Bayern

Jurgen Klopp will face an old foe in the form of Bayern Munich. The Reds manager doesn’t really have a great record against Bayern, winning only 9 times while having 16 defeats and four draws.

However, Liverpool are in great form and are yet to be beaten in the league. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich aren’t exactly dominating the Bundesliga and have been somewhat erratic, which is why they find themselves at three with 30 points from 15 games. Safe to say, this is going to be a tight match.