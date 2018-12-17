UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester United fans already congratulating PSG on securing quarterfinal berth

Manchester United’s woes don’t seem to be coming to an end. After a humiliating 3-1 loss against Liverpool, Jose Mourinho’s men have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Naturally, Twitter is having a field day and even United fans have already accepted that that’s how far they can get in Europe’s premier club competition. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Manchester-based club being drawn against PSG.
Can’t wait to see @neymarjr and @KMbappe dance around in our defence 😂😂😭💔 #MUFC #UCLDraw
— عمر ✨ (@omartamimm_) December 17, 2018
Mbappe & Neymar looking at our defence like…#MUFC #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/bdtU3oT1pD
— Simon Farr (@_SimonFarr) December 17, 2018
Phil Jones against Mbappe 😂 this is gonna be fun..#MUFC #UCL #UCLDRAW
— Huksii 🔴 (@huksiii) December 17, 2018
Strange enough Man City always get easy fixtures. #UCLDraw https://t.co/UMPh6NRXta
— KomokaNanas (@Kosabo_Eze) December 17, 2018
Man U shooud just have joined arsenal and Chelsea in Europa see what they brought them selfs #UCLDraw
— Newto.2047 (@newto_2047) December 17, 2018
Pogba watching Manchester United getting drawn against Psg #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/uUgpOMyXlz
— Agbons Ekata (@flashpoint_x) December 17, 2018
Neymar vs Valencia, Cavani vs Jones, Mbappe Vs Young, Lukaku Vs His first touch. February is already too close #MUNPSG #UCLdraw
— James Marsden (@JamesMarsden92) December 17, 2018
my boys Neymar & Mbappe are gonna put the nail in Maureen’s coffin 💉💉💉. we move. #UCLdraw #MourinhoOut https://t.co/LrQkVPG3bc
— Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) December 17, 2018
@ManUtd exiting at the round of 16 and playing Europa league next season #UCLdraw 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/ZuPh42zKKu
— PRODIGY (@WatsonEsbee1) December 17, 2018
#UCLdraw the first time we’re facing PSG in Europe and we’re underdogs. This us how ManUtd has fallen, the board needs to act quick and smart this week.
— Andrew✌🇬🇭 (@Andrey_Cron) December 17, 2018
When ManU Fans See The Draws…#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/DtHe7kslT4
— GOOD BOY (@Street_Rep) December 17, 2018
Lol that’s United out then… 😂 #UCLDraw
— Chris Haydon (@Haydonsmovies) December 17, 2018
Man Utd will surprise PSG both home & away by not showing up at all. #UCLDraw
— BadManTopss 💀 (@topetyez_) December 17, 2018