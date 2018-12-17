UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester United fans already congratulating PSG on securing quarterfinal berth

Manchester United’s woes don’t seem to be coming to an end. After a humiliating 3-1 loss against Liverpool, Jose Mourinho’s men have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Naturally, Twitter is having a field day and even United fans have already accepted that that’s how far they can get in Europe’s premier club competition. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Manchester-based club being drawn against PSG.

Strange enough Man City always get easy fixtures. #UCLDraw https://t.co/UMPh6NRXta — KomokaNanas (@Kosabo_Eze) December 17, 2018

Man U shooud just have joined arsenal and Chelsea in Europa see what they brought them selfs #UCLDraw — Newto.2047 (@newto_2047) December 17, 2018

Pogba watching Manchester United getting drawn against Psg #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/uUgpOMyXlz — Agbons Ekata (@flashpoint_x) December 17, 2018

Neymar vs Valencia, Cavani vs Jones, Mbappe Vs Young, Lukaku Vs His first touch. February is already too close #MUNPSG #UCLdraw — James Marsden (@JamesMarsden92) December 17, 2018

my boys Neymar & Mbappe are gonna put the nail in Maureen’s coffin 💉💉💉. we move. #UCLdraw #MourinhoOut https://t.co/LrQkVPG3bc — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) December 17, 2018

@ManUtd exiting at the round of 16 and playing Europa league next season #UCLdraw 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/ZuPh42zKKu — PRODIGY (@WatsonEsbee1) December 17, 2018

#UCLdraw the first time we’re facing PSG in Europe and we’re underdogs. This us how ManUtd has fallen, the board needs to act quick and smart this week. — Andrew✌🇬🇭 (@Andrey_Cron) December 17, 2018

Lol that’s United out then… 😂 #UCLDraw — Chris Haydon (@Haydonsmovies) December 17, 2018