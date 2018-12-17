UEFA Champions League Draw: Round of 16 fixtures announced

The round of 16 draw for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League is done and dusted with and fixtures for the all-important knockout stage have been decided.

The first leg of the round of 16 matches are expected to be played on 12–13 & 19-20 February 2019 while the second leg on 5-6 & 12-13 March 2019.

However, UEFA haven’t announced the official dates yet. This would be the first time that Europe’s premier club competition will feature Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as well.

Here’s the draw in full:

FC Schalke vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Olympique Lyon vs Barcelona

AS Roma vs Porto

AFC Ajax vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich