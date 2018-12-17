UEFA Champions League Draw: Round of 16 fixtures announced

The round of 16 draw for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League is done and dusted with and fixtures for the all-important knockout stage have been decided.
The first leg of the round of 16 matches are expected to be played on 12–13 & 19-20 February 2019 while the second leg on 5-6 & 12-13 March 2019.
However, UEFA haven’t announced the official dates yet. This would be the first time that Europe’s premier club competition will feature Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as well.
Here’s the draw in full:
FC Schalke vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund
Olympique Lyon vs Barcelona
AS Roma vs Porto
AFC Ajax vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich