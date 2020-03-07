David Moyes prefers ‘British Cup’ to scrapping EFL Cup

Player workloads do need to be looked at but the EFL Cup should be revamped rather than scrapped, according to David Moyes.

David Moyes has proposed the introduction of a “British Cup” in response to UEFA’s suggestion that the EFL Cup should be scrapped.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said this week that concerns over player workloads should bring an end to England’s second domestic cup competition.

The latest edition of the EFL Cup concluded on Sunday when Manchester City beat Aston Villa in an entertaining final.

West Ham boss Moyes believes revamping the competition to a British Cup, which would involve the likes of Celtic and Rangers mixing it up with some Premier League sides, would be a preferable alternative to ending it entirely.

“My opinion on it is I have always thought we should have included Scotland,” said Moyes, whose team are away to Arsenal on Saturday.

“It is in need of some way of being revamped. Maybe there is a way that a certain amount of Premier League teams wouldn’t enter.

“Call it the British Cup. A couple of teams from Northern Ireland, maybe two of the Welsh League clubs. That could give us something different.”

While he has a different take to Ceferin on how to deal with the EFL Cup, former Manchester United manager Moyes agrees player workloads are problematic in the modern game.

He added: “I understand the fixture pile-up and there are an awful lot of games for the top players.

“A lot who will be playing in the Euros just off the back of playing long seasons, Saturday-Wednesday, are then expected to start again in the Premier League with only two or three weeks’ break.

“So I don’t think that’s correct. The players are going to have no time off at all.”