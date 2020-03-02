Manuel Pellegrini Ripamonti, Pep Guardiola and penalty shoot-outs: Recalling EFL Cup final wins for Manchester City since 2014

Manchester City have once again lifted the EFL Cup. It is the latest success for a club who have become used to winning at Wembley.

Manchester City maintained their dominance in the EFL Cup on Sunday, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to secure the trophy for a seventh time in their history.

Even more impressively, they have now won it five times in seven seasons, with their latest triumph seeing them join Liverpool as the only clubs to achieve the feat three years in a row.

The run of success started under Manuel Pellegrini, but Pep Guardiola has continued the trend since taking charge. Can anyone stop them winning it again in 2021?

3 – Man City are just the second side to win three consecutive League Cup titles after Liverpool between 1980-81 and 1983-84 (4 in a row). Domination. pic.twitter.com/eDRtoZrYG4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

2014: CITY 3-1 SUNDERLAND

It seemed possible Sunderland may complete the Manchester double in the competition – they had knocked out United on penalties at the semi-final stage – when Fabio Borini had Gus Poyet’s underdogs ahead in the 10th minute, latching on to a long pass before beating goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Their advantage lasted into the second half, only for City to seize the initiative with two goals in as many minutes. Yaya Toure equalised with a stunning long-range effort curled beyond Vito Mannone, while Samir Nasri struck soon after to turn the game around.

Jesus Navas finished off a counter-attacking move in added time to make sure City claimed the trophy for the first time since 1976, delivering a first major trophy in European football for then-boss Pellegrini in the process.

What they said…

Pellegrini: “To win the first trophy is important for us all. For the players, for me and for the staff.”

2016: CITY 1-1 LIVERPOOL (3-1 ON PENALTIES)

Willy Caballero was the hero, saving penalties from Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana after the final had finished level at the end of extra time.

After a scoreless first half at Wembley, Fernandinho broke the deadlock when his shot from a tight angle beat Simon Mignolet. However, after wasteful finishing from City, Coutinho made it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.

In the shoot-out, Fernandinho hit the post with City’s first effort, but Caballero came up big after being selected for the game ahead of Joe Hart, allowing Toure to seal the victory from 12 yards.

What they said…

Caballero: “It’s fantastic for all the blue people here and it’s emotional for me and for all my family – to be here in this team and with it being the first trophy for me.”

2018: CITY 3-0 ARSENAL

Guardiola’s first piece of silverware in English football arrived courtesy of a dominant win over Arsenal, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva on target to take down the Gunners.

Arsenal had knocked City out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage the season before, but Arsene Wenger’s decision to return to a three-man defensive system failed to pay off again at Wembley.

Aguero scored via an assist from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Kompany produced an instinctive finish to double the lead and Silva fired in a third, giving City their biggest ever win in a cup final.

What they said…

Guardiola: “We’re so happy, and a big congratulations to all of Manchester City, and our fans. This trophy is for Manchester City and not for me.”

2019: CITY 0-0 CHELSEA (4-3 ON PENALTIES)

City – who had reached Wembley with a 10-0 aggregate win over Burton Albion in a semi-final mismatch – successfully retained the trophy, though their triumph was overshadowed by an incident involving their opponents.

The two teams could not be separated over 120 minutes, during which Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga defied the orders of Maurizio Sarri when he refused to be substituted ahead of a shoot-out, despite seemingly struggling with cramp.

An enraged Sarri eventually backed down and while the under-pressure Kepa did save Leroy Sane’s penalty, Jorginho and David Luiz missed for the Blues. Raheem Sterling converted to complete the first part of a domestic treble.

What they said…

Sterling: “Pep said he didn’t watch it. He asked, ‘Where did it go?’. I just told him, ‘Top bins!'”

2020: CITY 2-1 ASTON VILLA

Another season, another City triumph. Fresh from beating Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, Guardiola stretched his winning streak in finals since his arrival in England to six, including a hat-trick of EFL Cups.

Aguero scored for the 10th time in his last six starts against Villa, who conceded for a second time when Rodri powered home an Ilkay Gundogan corner.

Mbwana Samatta pulled a goal back before the break, while Villa were denied a last-gasp equaliser in a tense finish when Bravo managed to tip a header from Bjorn Engels onto a post.

What they said…

Rodri: “At the end, we suffered a little bit but I think we had enough chances to score more goals, but we are happy for the team.”