Dean Smith confident of Premier League survival after going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Manchester City

Aston Villa came close to taking Manchester City to extra-time in the EFL Cup final and Dean Smith was full of pride after the match.

Dean Smith is confident Aston Villa can win their fight for Premier League safety after pushing Manchester City all the way in Sunday’s 2-1 EFL Cup final defeat.

Mbwana Samatta gave Villa hope at Wembley with his diving header four minutes before half-time after Sergio Aguero and Rodri had put City two goals ahead.

Despite being on the back foot for large parts of the second half, Villa nearly took the game to extra-time when Bjorn Engels’ header was pushed onto the post by Claudio Bravo.

And after giving three-in-a-row winners City a real run for their money, Smith hopes his side can take some confidence into their remaining 11 league games.

“We were playing against a top team and we had to defend well,” the Villa boss said at his post-match news conference.

“There was never any sense of a backward step and this pleased me more than anything.

“The players are disappointed and they will feel that tonight, but when they wake up tomorrow they’ll have an awful lot of pride in their performance.”

Villa lost 2-0 to Southampton in their most recent league outing – one of four defeats on the spin in all competitions – and are two points from safety with a game in hand to play.

Smith took positives from the Midlands club’s most recent loss, though, adding: “The performance level today is what it should be and we got a reaction from the players.

“The concentration goes to the Premier League and if we play like that we will get out of it. I told the lads I am proud of them. We went toe-to-toe with City.”

City’s second goal was controversial as it came from a corner that should never have been awarded, the ball having gone behind off Ilkay Gundogan.

Asked about the incident that led to Rodri’s goal, which ultimately proved the winner, Smith added: “There is nothing I can do about it. We all know it was a goal-kick but we have to defend the corner better.”