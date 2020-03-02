Manchester City suffered in EFL Cup triumph – Rodrigo Moreno Machado

Manchester City won the EFL Cup for the third year running, but only after surviving a late scare against Aston Villa.

Rodri conceded Manchester City “suffered” in their pursuit of a third successive EFL Cup title, which his controversial goal ultimately secured.

Pep Guardiola’s side earned a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday, Rodri having headed in his side’s second from a corner that should not have been awarded.

Mbwana Samatta’s goal before the interval – following a calamitous error from John Stones – ensured it was no walk in the park for City, who survived a late Villa barrage that included an almighty scare when Claudio Bravo turned Bjorn Engels’ late header onto the post.

It would have been harsh for City to concede a leveller given their general dominance of the match, but Rodri confided that it had been a tough battle.

88. SAVE! What a save from @C1audioBravo!!! Bravo pushes Engels’s header onto the post for it then to be cleared by Stones…Phew!!! 1-2 #ManCity #CarabaoCup — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2020

“We know they are a really tough team because they are really tall and strong, so we knew we could never give up,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m happy for the team because it’s tough being here. I think they scored because of our mistake.

“At the end, we suffered a little bit but I think we had enough chances to score more goals, but we are happy for the team.

“It’s the second title for us [after the Community Shield] so we are very happy.”

Phil Foden, who was excellent for City, echoed his team-mate’s sentiments regarding the challenge posed by relegation-threatened Villa, and rejoiced in his own input, which included an assist for Sergio Aguero’s opener.

“I have to say fair play to Aston Villa, they gave us a really good game,” he said.

“When I play, every minute counts, so I try and do my best and I’m very proud of my performance.

“You look at players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, who are great, so when I get into the team I have to make the most of it.”