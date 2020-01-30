Claudio Bravo received a huge vote of confidence from Pep Guardiola who has decided the Chilean will line up against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Claudio Bravo will start for Manchester City in the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa, with manager Pep Guardiola showing faith in Ederson’s Premier League understudy for the Wembley clash.

City boss Guardiola has used 36-year-old Bravo as his goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions this season.

And the former Barcelona boss vowed he would stand by that policy for the March 1 trophy match.

The confirmation from Guardiola is sure to be warmly welcomed by Chilean Bravo, whose Premier League opportunities have been minimal since Ederson arrived at the club ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Bravo spent almost 12 months out of action because of a ruptured Achilles sustained in August 2018, so the Wembley outing will emphasise his City re-emergence and Guardiola’s trust in his ability.

The ex-Barca and Real Sociedad keeper was still sidelined when City reached last season’s EFL Cup final, and on that occasion Guardiola picked Ederson ahead of young Aro Muric, who had played in the earlier rounds.

“Last season I changed Ederson from Aro because we played against Chelsea,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea have incredible high pressing and we needed to play for the build-up a little bit quicker and faster and better.

“And Edy was better in that moment than the young keeper Aro. Aro helped us a lot, I spoke to him before the final. But if Claudio is fit, he is going to play.”