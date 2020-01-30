Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams referee for Nemanja Matic red card in Carabao Cup semi-final vs Manchester City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his say on Nemanja Matic’s red card during United’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg encounter at the Etihad. The Red Devils won the encounter 1-0 courtesy Matic’s goal but were knocked out of the tournament on aggregate score. After the match, Solskjaer expressed his displeasure on the red card.

The Serbian midfielder scored the only goal of the match but was sent off in the 76th minute after being shown a second yellow card. The Norwegian tactician doesn’t believe that Matic should’ve been sent off and called the referee’s decision a ‘complete joke’. United ultimately lost the tie 3-2 on the aggregate score as City had registered a handsome 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said: “Never a sending off. For me, an absolute joke. It’s ironic really that he gets a yellow with his first foul, almost gets a yellow with his second foul, which isn’t even a foul. Yep, the last one is a yellow card, but a red overall?

“Nowhere near. How many times did they foul us today? How many times was Dan James fouled? In the first half, Jesse? They’ve given us absolutely everything these boys, I’m so incredibly proud. To come here and win twice in a short space.”