Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City: 5 talking points as City make Carabao Cup finals on aggregate

Manchester United salvaged pride with a 1-0 win over Manchester City but the Cityzens moved to the Carabao Cup finals 3-2 on aggregate. Here’s FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the key talking points of the match.

1. Dave saves

Manchester City started the first half at breakneck speed, putting pressure on Manchester United with their relentless attacking. Sergio Aguero was picked out for the first chance of the night with a delicious delivery but De Gea was on hand to make a brilliant reaction save from his header. Riyad Mahrez danced his way into the box and managed a deflected strike but the United keeper was at it again with another good save as United bypassed this early pressure from City to gain a foothold into the game.

2. Sterling continues United duck

Raheem Sterling hasn’t scored a goal against Manchester United – ever. The winger looked like he had finally ended that run when he diverted a cross into the net in the first half but was denied by the flag before Wan-Bissaka began reminding him of his first leg nightmare with a barrage of tackles. The worst was yet to come, however, and Sterling somehow conspired to miss when one on one with David De Gea in the second half – delaying his shot before shooting over the goal to continue his duck against United. 19 games, no goals.

3. Solskjaer the man for the job

Say what you may, it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting the maximum out of the cards he has been dealt. This was Manchester United’s second win over City in just over a month and Solskjaer once against proved his tactical mettle with a well-drilled performance against Guardiola’s side. A United team without three of it’s best players somehow managed to grind out a 1-0 victory against a more than full strength City. Detractors will say De Gea kept them in the game but then again, wouldn’t United have won by five at the Etihad in December were it not for Ederson? For now – Ole’s firmly at the wheels.

4. Nemanja Matic – the good and the ugly

Running out of contract this summer, Nemanja Matic showed all the reasons why Manchester United should keep him, and all the reasons they shouldn’t. United needed a presence in midfield to counter the City juggernaut and Matic was majestic at times. The Serb helped his team keep the ball countless times and then gave them hope with a peach of a strike to make it 1-0. On a yellow card, he then proceeded to essentially hand the game to City with a nudge to haul down Gundogan – just seconds before he was to come off for Juan Mata. United showed resolve but City ran down the clock – leaving them to wonder just what might have been.

5. Issues for Pep

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been beaten twice by Manchester United at home in two months and this is clearly not the machine that dominated the league for the past two years. City were frequently careless, even though they knew exactly what United came in to do and their manager was clearly unhappy. Poor finishing and reckless defending are only two of the issues plaguing his side at the moment and despite progressing to the finals, Guardiola will privately be furious with his troops for the manner in which they edged their way to the showpiece at Wembley.