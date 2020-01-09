On Wednesday, Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of reigning champions Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Sir Alex Ferguson, who was present at the stands only to see his beloved side go down without even a proper fight, would have been the saddest person at the end of the match.

And reports from Daily Record and GiveMeSport claim that he was disappointed by the Red Devils’ performance by the end of the first half itself – so much that during half-time, he went down to his office for some alone time, holding a glass of his favourite red wine.

While other club officials mingled with Manchester City’s top brass in the executive lounge during the break, Sir Ferguson was nowhere to be found.

A club source said: “The directors’ lounge was not a good place to be at half-time from a Manchester United point of view.”

“All that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to do was go straight down to his office. He could not face anyone and was determined to be somewhere else, while Mr Ed Woodward just had his head in his hands.”

However, the 78-year-old would have been a tad satisfied with the performance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the second half.

Marcus Rashford scored United’s only goal in the second half as he gave his side a very slim chance to progress to the Carabao Cup final.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on 30th January.