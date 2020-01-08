Manchester United fans trend #OleOut after 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in semifinal first leg

Manchester United lost 3-1 to visitors Manchester City in the first leg of Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford. With pressure mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, some of the club’s fans took to Twitter, asking for the Norwegian’s sacking.

Soon after the result, #OleOut started trending on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.

Man Utd fans saying Solskjær needs time are unserious. Stop the counter attack and he is clueless. Again & again. Thanks for Wan-Bissaka & that night Paris. Goodbye. #OleOut — Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) January 8, 2020

Hehe Mourinho was the problem, Rio saying Man U is back.

A year later, #OleOut#OleOut pic.twitter.com/vJYjQwCJ8R — 🧔🏻Dr Nc€🅱️€$™️🧔🏻 (@VhoNcebes) January 8, 2020

Ole was about to end up saying Old Trafford is a hard place to go and get a result. Man’s clueless#OleOut — KIoNGos♔ (@AntohLibra) January 8, 2020

This man has to go sick and tired #OleOut pic.twitter.com/qRPKlCjUQw — Chavez (@chaviedon_) January 8, 2020

Saying we won second half 1-0 is a sackable offense. Are we fans mentally challenged ? #OleOut https://t.co/H3gSkO5Xcu — DoF is a waste of Time FC 🔰 (@AntiGlazerFC_) January 8, 2020

HURRY TF AND MAKE THIS HAPPEN I SWEAR TO GOD #OleOut pic.twitter.com/kkjFC8VFd3 — Taz ❄️🔴 (@Tarum_7) January 7, 2020

Alright this is hitting different now 😭 Thanks for everything you’ve done but you’re not the man to take us forward. Thanks for AWB, Maguire and James, thanks for Paris. #OleOut 😭🔴♥️ pic.twitter.com/WrrGQm7RU7 — James 🔰 (@jame5__7) January 7, 2020

Retweet if you wan make Man United appoint Poch as manager. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/tXN6danZBw — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) January 7, 2020