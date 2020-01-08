Manchester United fans trend #OleOut after 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in semifinal first leg

Manchester United lost 3-1 to visitors Manchester City in the first leg of Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford. With pressure mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, some of the club’s fans took to Twitter, asking for the Norwegian’s sacking.
Soon after the result, #OleOut started trending on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.
Every Manchester United fan right now 😂😂#OleOutpic.twitter.com/1edpSuFMS0
— Chan_P 🇺🇬 (@CanparaCollin) January 8, 2020
Man Utd fans saying Solskjær needs time are unserious. Stop the counter attack and he is clueless. Again & again.
Thanks for Wan-Bissaka & that night Paris. Goodbye. #OleOut
— Andrew Kabuura. (@andrewkabuura) January 8, 2020
Hehe Mourinho was the problem, Rio saying Man U is back.
A year later, #OleOut#OleOut pic.twitter.com/vJYjQwCJ8R
— 🧔🏻Dr Nc€🅱️€$™️🧔🏻 (@VhoNcebes) January 8, 2020
Ole was about to end up saying Old Trafford is a hard place to go and get a result. Man’s clueless#OleOut
— KIoNGos♔ (@AntohLibra) January 8, 2020
This man has to go sick and tired #OleOut pic.twitter.com/qRPKlCjUQw
— Chavez (@chaviedon_) January 8, 2020
Saying we won second half 1-0 is a sackable offense. Are we fans mentally challenged ? #OleOut https://t.co/H3gSkO5Xcu
— DoF is a waste of Time FC 🔰 (@AntiGlazerFC_) January 8, 2020
HURRY TF AND MAKE THIS HAPPEN I SWEAR TO GOD #OleOut pic.twitter.com/kkjFC8VFd3
— Taz ❄️🔴 (@Tarum_7) January 7, 2020
Alright this is hitting different now 😭
Thanks for everything you’ve done but you’re not the man to take us forward. Thanks for AWB, Maguire and James, thanks for Paris. #OleOut 😭🔴♥️ pic.twitter.com/WrrGQm7RU7
— James 🔰 (@jame5__7) January 7, 2020
Retweet if you wan make Man United appoint Poch as manager. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/tXN6danZBw
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) January 7, 2020
Ole is taking us nowhere. He’s just an optimist with no drive for success. Always happy with every results, either good or bad. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/y2fMhPFB5K
— Leksided (@ezekiel_adeyeye) January 7, 2020
Does this team train? #OleOut pic.twitter.com/Ie8k8k3RKE
— #OleOut (@28doze98) January 4, 2020