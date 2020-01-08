Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uneasy about letting players leave amid rumours of Ashley Young to Inter

Ashley Young has been strongly linked with a move to Inter, much to the unease of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United lost 3-1 at home to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with the visitors outclassing Solskjaer’s men for most of the match.

The defeat highlighted the glaring deficiencies in United’s squad, with Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof coming in for criticism for their respective performances.

Shortly after the match, rumours began to emerge claiming Serie A leaders Inter are in advanced talks for Young, who has been used as a back-up option for the full-back positions over the past few seasons.

Bittersweet to lead out my boyhood team for the first time but lose the game. Still in the tie and we’ll give it all we’ve got at The Etihad. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/oMm4zKg9rr — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 7, 2020

Despite the 34-year-old being out of contract at the end of the season, Solskjaer seemed reluctant to let Young leave this month.

“Tonight’s not the time to talk about players leaving, because we need the players we have in the squad and we’ve got a few months left of this season,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“You’ve got to ask Ash, to be fair. For me it’s about focusing on the next game and tonight [City].”

United return to Premier League action this weekend at home to Norwich City.