Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City: 5 talking points from City’s victory in first leg of semifinal

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City earned sweet revenge by beating an injury-hit Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Bernardo rocket kick-starts proceedings

Bernardo Silva has made Old Trafford his happy hunting ground, or so it seems. Having scored here against United last season as well – the Portugese midfielder opened proceedings with a stunner to silence the home crowd.

Fred and Jones failed to close him down but take nothing away – David de Gea had no chance at all with his shot that flew into the top corner off the crossbar. City 1-0 United.

2. First half City blitz downs United

After Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne got in on the act as well. Silva’s through ball found Mahrez in behind and the Algerian rounded De Gea before making it 2-0.

Finally, De Bruyne’s shimmy sold Phil Jones all ends out before his shot forced an own goal from Pereira to make it 3 for City – all in the first half as United fell victim to a brilliant blitz from the visitors.

3. Rashford keeps tie alive

United seemed to be dead and buried at half-time but turns out they still had some gas left. After a decent second-half showing where they prevented City from laying another siege on their goal, Angel Gomes’s pressing quickly turned defence into attack for the home side.

Mason Greenwood laid on a well-weighted through ball for Rashford whose first-time finish made it 3-1 and gave the tie a little bit of balance before the second leg at the Etihad.

4. Matic regains control for United

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Pep Guardiola’s tactical surprise caught United out completely. The Spaniard’s decision to field an extra midfielder instead of a striker gave City more control in the middle of the park – an area where United were outnumbered.

Indeed, Solskjaer’s decision to introduce Matic in the second half in place of Lingard paid dividends as an extra body in the centre meant more of the ball for the home side, ultimately leading to a period of pressure where they mustered a goal back against the champions.

5. City still the kings of Manchester

United’s win over City last month had suddenly sparked talk of a change in the power dynamics in the city. The sleeping giants had awoken and were hungry to reclaim their crown – apparently. All the noise was laid bare at Old Trafford as Pep Guardiola’s side demonstrated just how far ahead of their neighbours they still are at this moment in time.

The manner in which they influenced play in the first-half is something that United can only dream of doing right now and despite there being hope for the Red Devils, make no mistake – City are very much on top!