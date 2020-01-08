Harry Maguire out with Marcus Rashford named captain, Manchester City leave Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the bench

Marcus Rashford took the captain’s armband for Manchester United’s EFL Cup showdown with bitter rivals Manchester City

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against a Manchester City side showing eight changes at Old Trafford.

Maguire was a doubt with an injury that troubled him during United’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolves on Saturday, with City having progressed in that competition at the expense of League Two Port Vale.

With Maguire absent, Phil Jones was picked to start alongside Victor Lindelof, while Marcus Rashford took the captain’s armband and Mason Greenwood played up front.

There was also a spot for Fred as the hosts made five changes, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in at right-back and Jesse Lingard back in the starting XI, while Anthony Martial had to be content with a place among the substitutes.

City boss Pep Guardiola had the luxury of being able to recall the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling as he looks to win the trophy for a third year in a row, while Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus featured in a typically strong bench.

One of our own @MarcusRashford will wear the captain’s armband on what is his th outing for #MUFC … pic.twitter.com/SuXRAhArrl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2020

United, meanwhile, will be looking to take inspiration from last month’s 2-1 win over their rivals in the Premier League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes a first piece of silverware at the helm.