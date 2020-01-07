Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges referees to protect Manchester United players from City’s tactical fouls

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for protection for his players ahead of the Carabao Cup semifinal encounter against arch-rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are known for their tactical fouls, a tactic which the Spanish tactician has denied using.

Solskjaer was talking to the media ahead of the first semifinal of the Carabao Cup semifinal between the two Manchester-based giants when he was quizzed about the tactical fouling that City use to stop counter-attacks in their tracks.

“That’s a big thing and sometimes I look at the referees and I look at our games and even if they are just little fouls there have been teams who have stopped us with those little fouls, which has stopped us showing how good we are when we attack,” the United manager said as per Telegraph. “But I didn’t raise it [the subject of tactical fouling] this time, you did!”

“There have been a few fouls on Dan James and I am better off not talking about it but the referees have got to look at when players with his pace, even if they just knock the ball past them, they [opponents] stop them in their tracks. Of course, it is yellow cards [that should be issued].”