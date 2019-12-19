Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semifinals draw

Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup quarter finals to make it into the last four, and their opponents in the semis have now been revealed.

United will take on Manchester City in the semi finals of the competition, after Pep Guardiola’s men beat Oxford United 3-1 away from home to book their spot in the final four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held his Manchester United press conference after the draw was announced, and spoke about drawing City in the next round.

Man Utd “working hard” to get “ill” Pogba match-fit – Solskjaer

“[They will be] fantastic days in Manchester. They’re the best team in England and we’re confident going into the semi-final,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, we do really respect them and, as I said after the derby last time, in my opinion, they are the best team in England.

“They can out-football you so we need to get our game heads on and be ready for them again.

“But we’ve shown them that we can cause them problems. I think they will be two fantastic games.”

United beat City 2-1 when the two teams clashed recently in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium, but rest assured, the Sky Blues will be out for revenge when the sides meet again in the Carabao Cup.