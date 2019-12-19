Manchester City are ‘best team in England’, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester City are the best team in England, according to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Manchester City “the best team in England” after Manchester United were drawn to face their rivals in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Manchester United claimed a 3-0 win over Colchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday to get through their last-eight meeting.

Solskjaer’s men recorded an upset derby victory over City in the Premier League earlier this month and the teams will meet again across two legs in January.

The Norwegian said Pep Guardiola’s men, who have won back-to-back Premier League titles but are off the pace this season, were England’s best.

“[They will be] fantastic days in Manchester. They’re the best team in England and we’re confident going into the semi-final,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, we do really respect them and, as I said after the derby last time, in my opinion, they are the best team in England.

“They can out-football you so we need to get our game heads on and be ready for them again.

“But we’ve shown them that we can cause them problems. I think they will be two fantastic games.”