Pep Guardiola: Nothing has changed with Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola said he had no update on Mikel Arteta after Manchester City reached the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he had no update on Mikel Arteta’s future after a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Oxford United on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling scored a brace to go with Joao Cancelo’s opener at Kassam Stadium as City reached the semi-finals, where rivals Manchester United await.

But much of the focus still centres around assistant Arteta, who is reportedly set to take over as Arsenal head coach.

However, speaking at his post-match news conference, Guardiola said he had nothing to add regarding his fellow Spaniard.

“He has been with us for three and a half seasons so no changes, I don’t have any news so we prepared the game as best as possible,” he said.

“I don’t have to say anything more until new news, when there is new news, in my next conference when you ask me something I will answer.”

Oxford and City met in the EFL Cup for the second straight season, and Guardiola’s men were once again too strong for the League One side.

But the City boss paid tribute to Karl Robinson’s team after a hard-fought victory.

“With the ball they were brilliant and without the ball they defended tough situations with fast players, tall players and they did it really well,” Guardiola said.

“I’m very pleased for him and I congratulated him because they were extraordinary.”