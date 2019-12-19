Carabao Cup |

Fans praise boy wonder Mason Greenwood once again as Manchester United demolish Colchester

Manchester United entered the Carabao Cup semi finals with a thumping 3-0 win over Colchester United in the quarter finals of the tournament, and fans were all praise for one youngster.

Mason Greenwood was impressive once again, setting up the second goal for the Red Devils, and putting in a shift once more, proving that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the right call in picking him from the start.

Fans have praised the 18-year-old on social media and for good reason.

Plenty to look forward to for this Manchester United prodigy!

Comments