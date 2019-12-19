Fans praise boy wonder Mason Greenwood once again as Manchester United demolish Colchester

Manchester United entered the Carabao Cup semi finals with a thumping 3-0 win over Colchester United in the quarter finals of the tournament, and fans were all praise for one youngster.

Mason Greenwood was impressive once again, setting up the second goal for the Red Devils, and putting in a shift once more, proving that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the right call in picking him from the start.

Fans have praised the 18-year-old on social media and for good reason.

Greenwood assist, Rashford gets another. Manchester United 2 – 0 Colchester. Flood gates are opening, come on boys. pic.twitter.com/rdPUqHVaOS — United Talks 👹 (@mufc_views) December 18, 2019

Since the start of November, Mason Greenwood has been directly involved in a goal every 68 minutes in all competitions. Prodigy. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/wwgWJ0izkS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 18, 2019

Mason Greenwood’s had a decent week: • 3 games [205 minutes]

• 3 goals

• 2 ‘assists’ [won a penalty & created an own goal] Star boy. pic.twitter.com/7M2M8WlP3m — ً (@utdrobbo) December 18, 2019

Greenwood is HUNGRY for goals! — Coby Rose (@cobyrose7) December 19, 2019

“Up for keeping Manchester red mate?” pic.twitter.com/huf1ANWOXD — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 18, 2019

Skengwood is ready. Don’t think city are ready for Skengford x skengwood shooting up the emptihad. pic.twitter.com/UMROMWV6Fn — RashfordandMartialFC🔴⚪️⚫️ (@PAULO79296486) December 18, 2019

Plenty to look forward to for this Manchester United prodigy!