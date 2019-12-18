Fans praise Liverpool youngsters despite losing 5-0 to Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Tuesday night, but it is pertinent to note that it was basically an U-23 side that played for the Reds.

The Liverpool first team, including manager Jurgen Klopp, is off playing the FIFA Club World Cup, and Klopp has himself criticised the Carabao Cup’s scheduling during this period that forces him to make changes to the side.

That was obvious as U-23 Coach Neil Critchley took charge of the young Reds at Villa Park, eventually ending up on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline. Liverpool fans however, appeared to understand that there were bigger things on the horizon.

Quality performance 👏 👏 — Jáy (@ftbljxy) December 17, 2019

2 games late but it’s mission accomplished for Klopp pic.twitter.com/YmuYFGFoii — Archie (@TheFirminoRoIe) December 17, 2019

Well played lads, let’s move on now — Rehmaan Kassam🔮🔮 (@maverickrobbo) December 17, 2019

Good performance lads. Positives to take. Shame you didn’t grab a goal. You deserved one. — 🏆6️⃣ (@chielinilookout) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is a Ronaldinho in the making. — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) December 17, 2019

Hopefully today’s game help their progress. No need to be embarrassing.

Proud of you young Reds.

YNWA. — TAKA🇯🇵 Love LFC (@Taka_LFC) December 17, 2019

Honestly…not bad lolllllllll — mboopi (@boardmanburner) December 17, 2019

Well done boys did us proud 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — John #TheFirminoRole O’Callaghan ✋👍 (@JohnCal68) December 17, 2019

May have lost the match but won our hearts ❤️ — Bill Skanda (@BillalIskandar) December 17, 2019

A huge result for Aston Villa however, who move into the final four of the Carabao Cup with genuine chance of lifting silverware in the tournament.