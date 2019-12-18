Carabao Cup |

Fans praise Liverpool youngsters despite losing 5-0 to Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Tuesday night, but it is pertinent to note that it was basically an U-23 side that played for the Reds.

The Liverpool first team, including manager Jurgen Klopp, is off playing the FIFA Club World Cup, and Klopp has himself criticised the Carabao Cup’s scheduling during this period that forces him to make changes to the side.

That was obvious as U-23 Coach Neil Critchley took charge of the young Reds at Villa Park, eventually ending up on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline. Liverpool fans however, appeared to understand that there were bigger things on the horizon.

A huge result for Aston Villa however, who move into the final four of the Carabao Cup with genuine chance of lifting silverware in the tournament.

