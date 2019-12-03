Liverpool face Everton in FA Cup third round, holders Manchester City host Port Vale

Manchester City have a favourable draw in the FA Cup third round, but there are difficult trips for Everton and Manchester United
Liverpool have been drawn at home to Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round, while holders Manchester City will start the defence of their title at home to third-tier Port Vale.
The Toffees face Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday in the Premier League and will make the short trip to Anfield for a second time this season during the first week of January.
Pep Guardiola’s City thumped Watford 6-0 in last season’s final and have been given a favourable draw to kick-start their 2019-20 campaign, with John Askey’s League Two side pitching up at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester United face a difficult away tie against Premier League rivals Wolves, who knocked them out of the competition last season’s quarter-finals, while Arsenal welcome Championship leaders Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium.
New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho takes his side to Middlesbrough, managed by former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate, and Chelsea host Nottingham Forest.
Ties will take place between January 3 and 6.
We will face @Everton in the FA Cup third round #FACupDraw
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2019
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
Your #EmiratesFACup third round fixtures, a thread
[1/4] pic.twitter.com/yYLtWvb5WR
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2019
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town
[2/4]
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2019
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston North End v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
[3/4]
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2019
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough United
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
[4/4]
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2019