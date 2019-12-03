Liverpool face Everton in FA Cup third round, holders Manchester City host Port Vale

Manchester City have a favourable draw in the FA Cup third round, but there are difficult trips for Everton and Manchester United

Liverpool have been drawn at home to Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round, while holders Manchester City will start the defence of their title at home to third-tier Port Vale.

The Toffees face Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday in the Premier League and will make the short trip to Anfield for a second time this season during the first week of January.

Pep Guardiola’s City thumped Watford 6-0 in last season’s final and have been given a favourable draw to kick-start their 2019-20 campaign, with John Askey’s League Two side pitching up at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United face a difficult away tie against Premier League rivals Wolves, who knocked them out of the competition last season’s quarter-finals, while Arsenal welcome Championship leaders Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium.

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho takes his side to Middlesbrough, managed by former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate, and Chelsea host Nottingham Forest.

Ties will take place between January 3 and 6.

We will face @Everton in the FA Cup third round #FACupDraw pic.twitter.com/RpkiHATziL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2019

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Your #EmiratesFACup third round fixtures, a thread [1/4] pic.twitter.com/yYLtWvb5WR — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2019

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston North End v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers