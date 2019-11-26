Reports: Liverpool name new manager for Carabao Cup quarter final vs Aston Villa

Liverpool’s under-23 coach Neil Critchley is reportedly set to take charge of the team for the Reds’ Carabao Cup quarter-final encounter against fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 winners are set to play two matches withing 24 hours and Jurgen Klopp will travel with one half of the team for the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool are set to field a young side for the Carabao Cup encounter vs Aston Villa on 17th December while the senior players will travel with Klopp to Qatar, where they will start their Club World Cup campaign on 18th December, only 21 hours 45 minutes after their League Cup kickoff.

As a result of which, as reported by Mirror, Liverpool’s under-23 coach Neil Critchley will lead the team, with quite a few youngsters including the likes of Rhian Brewster, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott expected to start. Almost all of the senior players are expected to participate in the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Klopp had previously claimed that he would withdraw from the Carabao Cup if a suitable date wasn’t announced for their quarter-final encounter vs Villa.

“If they don’t find an appropriate place – and I don’t mean Christmas Day 3am – then we don’t play [the game], ” Klopp said following the Arsenal victory.

“If they don’t find a proper date and we can’t play the next round, then whoever our opponent is will go through, or Arsenal play. I think a lot of people from the Premier League were sitting watching on television hoping Arsenal can do it. But I’m sorry.”