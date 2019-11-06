Liverpool to field two different teams as they play twice within 24 hours in Carabao Cup and Club World Cup

Liverpool have confirmed that they will field two different teams for their Carabao Cup and Club World Cup encounters which are scheduled to take place within 24 hours of each other. EFL confirmed that Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie vs Aston Villa will be played om 17th December. Their first CWC encounter is scheduled for the next day.

The club released a statement confirming their decision of fielding two different squads in the two tournaments.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday December 17, 2019. As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.

“We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff,” a club statement read.

Liverpool to play two teams in two continents in 24-hours. The Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa will be played on Tuesday, December 17 at the club’s request. The semi-final of Club World Cup in Qatar on December 18. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 5, 2019