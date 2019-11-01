Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names Arsenal star ‘talent of the century’

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an entertaining five-five draw when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup recently. The Reds eventually prevailed through penalties, coming back twice from two goals down. Post-match, manager Jurgen Klopp hailed on Arsenal star as a ‘talent of the century’.

Apart from Martinelli, Klopp was also full of praise for his young stars, namely Sepp van den Berg and Caoimhin Kelleher.

“Sepp van den Berg as well, he played an incredible game,” said Klopp to Liverpool’s official website.

“That’s really difficult to deal with these guys. Martinelli’s pretty much the same age but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult.

“Then you have Mesut Ozil around and Willock right, who scored, by the way, a really nice one, so a team like Arsenal in a counter-attacking mood – we keep them deep, play around them, we lose the ball and then it’s really difficult.

“Caoimhin did incredibly. He conceded five and I don’t know, I think the second one maybe could’ve been different but all the others were really difficult to save. He’s an outstanding talent and it’s wonderful that we could give him the opportunity.”

Liverpool have been drawn against Aston Villa in the next round of the Carabao Cup. However, the Reds are facing a nightmare fixture pile-up with their FIFA Club World Cup campaign set to start two days after the English cup tie. Reports claim that the team is now in talks to find a solution regarding their problem.