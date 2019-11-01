Reports: Liverpool set to take unique measures to play in Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threatened to take his side out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s win over Arsenal, slamming the fixture list. The Reds are facing a nightmare list in December, with matches from four different competitions scheduled one after other. Reports claim that they may have a unique solution in mind to tackle the problem.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool could play two different teams in two continents to take part in both the Carabao Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The Reds are scheduled to be in Doha, Qatar on December 18, 2019, but are facing a nightmare fixture list with the Carabao Cup quarterfinals set to be held December 16 onward.

Jurgen Klopp threatened to pull his side from the Carabao Cup, if the fixture list is not favourable to them. He said the following after the win over Arsenal:

“If they can’t find the proper date for us and I don’t mean Christmas Day 3am… then we can’t play the game. Our opponents will progress.

“We will not be the victims of this problem.

“Hopefully it starts now that they think about the fixtures.

“I think a lot of people from the Premier League were watching on TV hoping Arsenal do it. Sorry!”

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the Reds may not need to take such extreme measures, stating that the organizers could be willing to give in to Jurgen Klopp’s demand. As such, the quarterfinal fixture against Aston Villa will be pushed back until New Year, giving the team time to participate in and recover from FIFA Club World Cup.