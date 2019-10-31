Fans claim Manchester City cup draws are ‘fixed’ after yet another easy pull

Fans were left raging after Manchester City drew yet another ‘easy’ team in a cup competition. The Citizens have become notorious lately for receiving such favourable draws, leading many fans to think that the raffle may be ‘fixed’.

Keeping in line with the trend, the English champions drew Oxford United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, angering several fans. Here are the reactions to the draw:

Manchester City cup draws since 2018/19:

CL: Lyon, Hoffenheim, Shakhtar X2, Schalke, Tottenham, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta.

FA Cup: Rotherham, Burnley, Newport, Swansea, Brighton, Watford.

League Cup: Oxford, Fulham, Leicester, Burton Albion, Chelsea, PNE, Southampton and Oxford. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) October 31, 2019

Draw is so fixed. How do Man City get the easy draw every single time. There run of draws in cup comp over last 2 years should be investigated. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) October 31, 2019

As expected easy draw for Man City just like they always get in cup competition…..now i just don’t understand why @FA always arranging the @Carabao_Cup every season just give the title to Manchester City so that other teams doesn’t have to waste their time and energy #EFLCup — Shahriar Sami (@complicated_sam) October 31, 2019

Least surprising incident of the day/week/month/year/ever – Oxford drawn at home to Man City. Starting to think my life is fixed. — David Glen (@DavidGl74220890) October 31, 2019

So basically a load of byes 🙄 https://t.co/hUTb2jPpvI — Paul (@Liverpaul8) October 31, 2019

Man City getting oxford. I didn’t see that coming. — Jason (@JasonJ1987) October 31, 2019

Don’t ever tell me football ain’t corrupt 💴 💴💴 https://t.co/sRNYzBpsg5 — JakeyT (@JakeyT1) October 31, 2019

No wonder Man City did well on the trophy front last season! pic.twitter.com/apsdTyTO6x — Martin Rayfield (@MartinRayfield) October 31, 2019

While Manchester City are drawn against Oxford United, their rivals Manchester United will face Colchester United at home. Elsewhere, Premier League outfits Everton and Leicester City will face each other, while Aston Villa will face Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has threatened to withdraw his team’s participation from the competition if the organizers are unable to provide a favourable time slot for them. The Reds are set to visit Qatar in the coming month to play in the FIFA Club World Cup with the dates likely clashing with the Carabao Cup.

“I’ve said it already, FIFA told us the Club World Cup will be there [Qatar] and we have to come there and we will do. The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously,” Klopp said.

“The Carabao Cup, what we did tonight, if they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 3am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it. They have to make that decision. You have to think about these things.”

Manchester City are the current holders of the cup, having retained it for two years in a row.