Fans claim Manchester City cup draws are ‘fixed’ after yet another easy pull

Fans were left raging after Manchester City drew yet another ‘easy’ team in a cup competition. The Citizens have become notorious lately for receiving such favourable draws, leading many fans to think that the raffle may be ‘fixed’.

Keeping in line with the trend, the English champions drew Oxford United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, angering several fans. Here are the reactions to the draw:

While Manchester City are drawn against Oxford United, their rivals Manchester United will face Colchester United at home. Elsewhere, Premier League outfits Everton and Leicester City will face each other, while Aston Villa will face Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has threatened to withdraw his team’s participation from the competition if the organizers are unable to provide a favourable time slot for them. The Reds are set to visit Qatar in the coming month to play in the FIFA Club World Cup with the dates likely clashing with the Carabao Cup.

“I’ve said it already, FIFA told us the Club World Cup will be there [Qatar] and we have to come there and we will do. The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously,” Klopp said.

“The Carabao Cup, what we did tonight, if they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 3am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it. They have to make that decision. You have to think about these things.”

Manchester City are the current holders of the cup, having retained it for two years in a row.

