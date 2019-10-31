Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw: Manchester United, City & Liverpool learn their opponents

The Carabao Cup 2019/20 quarter-final draw is done and dusted and English Premier League giants like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have learned their fates. While the two Manchester-based clubs have gotten comparatively easier draws, Liverpool will play fellow PL side Aston Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United rode on Marcus Rashford’s brilliant performance to defeat Chelsea 2-1 at the Stamford Bridge and qualify for the last eight. The Englishman scored both of United’s goals, one from the penalty spot and one from a free-kick, on either side of Mitchy Batshuayi’s equaliser.

Liverpool had to work much harder in what was a fairly entertaining last-16 encounter vs Arsenal. Both the teams combined to score 10 goals in normal time, with the match finishing 5-5 after 90 minutes. The Reds prevailed 5-4 on penalties to book themselves a place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City had probably the easiest of last-16 encounters as they comfortably defeated Southampton 3-1 with a goal from Nicolas Otamendia and a brace from Sergio Aguero. The other Premier League teams who qualified for the quarter-finals were Leicester City, who defeated Burton 3-1, Everton, who got the better of Watford 2-0 and Aston Villa, who defeated Wolves 2-1.

Colchester United and Oxford United were the last two teams in the draw. While the former trumped Crawley Town 3-1, Oxford prevailed against Sunderland on penalties after their encounter finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Here are the Carabao Cup 2019/20 quarter-final fixtures in full:

Oxford United vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Colchester United

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester City