What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Marcus Rashford before match-winning performance in Manchester United’s win vs Chelsea

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford starred in a 2-1 win for them over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman scored from a penalty and a free-kick to see United through to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. With his recent issues with converting from the spot, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed exactly what he told Rashford before he went on to put in a match-winning performance against Frank Lampard’s men.

The 22-year-old has missed two penalties this season, the latest miss coming against Norwich City in the Premier League earlier this week. Anthony Martial, who was on the bench when United were awarded a penalty against Chelsea last night, had failed to convert from the spot against Norwich as well.

As a result, when Rashford stepped up to take the penalty at Stamford Bridge, he was under immense pressure. However, he slotted the ball coolly and gave United the lead. And after Mitchy Batshuayi had equalised for Chelsea, the English youngster scored with a sumptuous free-kick which has earned him comparisons with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the match, Solskjaer revealed what he told Rashford on the morning of the match.

“Great character, great mentality,” Solskjaer said. “And I told him this morning when if we get a penalty you take it just make your mind up where you’re gonna put it and hit it as sweet as you like.”