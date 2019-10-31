Carabao Cup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo after United win

Marcus Rashford was paid the ultimate compliment by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared two-goal hero Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo following his stunning free kick against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Rashford’s spectacular 73rd-minute free kick sealed a 2-1 victory away to Chelsea and United’s place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Michy Batshuayi had cancelled out Rashford’s 25th-minute penalty after the hour before the United star stepped up and scored a jaw-dropping, Ronaldo-esque set piece.

United great Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford, where he netted a number of free kicks as he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League before leaving in 2009.

“It’s very Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” Solskjaer told MUTV. “The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game, fantastic. I think he works too much on [free-kicks]. I’ve always tried to get Marcus scoring the simple tap-ins and be inside the box, he always scores great goals Marcus, he practises and today he got his reward.

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times and it’s got to be hitting the target soon, you think, because he’s had a few efforts and finally it goes in. My first ever game when I came back at Cardiff he hit a ball from 30 yards, scored after three minutes, so he’s encouraged to do more of that.”

Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before… pic.twitter.com/BtD16wIJQJ — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 30, 2019

United defender Victor Lindelof also compared Rashford to five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo post match.

In a Tweet midweek, Lindelof posted almost identical pictures of Ronaldo and Rashford’s free-kick routines, with the caption: “Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before…”

Wednesday maintained United’s good form, which extended to three successive wins following a Premier League victory at Norwich City, having won their Europa League clash away to Partizan Belgrade.

“We’re hitting form,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “Of course, three wins in a row away from home now is good for the boys. We’ve travelled a lot the last week, but when you get the results, the team spirit, camaraderie, we stay together, so it shows the character of the team.

“We get the games where we want them, or we’ve been leading 1-0 many, many games this season but we haven’t kicked on from there. I thought today we were excellent, counter-attacking football, fast-flowing forward passing, that’s Man United and we’re trying to get back to that.”