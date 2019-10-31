Granit Xhaka absent, Mesut Ozil starts and Harvey Elliott set to make history in Liverpool v Arsenal

Hector Bellerin will captain Arsenal in Granit Xhaka’s unsurprising absence at Liverpool in the EFL Cup

Granit Xhaka is absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday following his confrontation with supporters on Sunday, but Mesut Ozil returns to the team and Harvey Elliott is set to make history for the Reds.

Xhaka was withdrawn during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and was widely jeered by the home support as he made his way off the pitch, sparking a reaction from the midfielder.

The Gunners captain sarcastically encouraged the boos, appeared to yell an expletive at the crowd and then angrily removed his jersey on his way down the tunnel.

Coach Unai Emery said the much-maligned Swiss midfielder was “wrong” but has not confirmed whether Xhaka will remain as captain or not. Hector Bellerin will wear the armband in his absence on Wednesday night.

Emery has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad, handing rare starts to Ozil and Lucas Torreira.

For the hosts, Elliott will become the youngest ever player to feature for Liverpool at Anfield after being named in the starting XI at 16 years and 209 days old.

The winger – who became the Premier League’s youngest ever player last season with Fulham – featured prominently in pre-season and regularly trained with the Reds’ first team.

He made his competitive Liverpool debut in a 2-0 win over MK Dons in the previous round of the competition, playing the full 90 minutes.

As was the case on that occasion, Elliott is part of a youthful starting XI, with the England youth international joined by Rhian Brewster, Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Caoimhin Kelleher, while Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella, Billy Koumetio and Leighton Clarkson are all on the bench.