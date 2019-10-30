Frank Lampard issues warning to Manchester United ahead of Carabao Cup clash

Chelsea take on Manchester United in one of the big games in the Carabao Cup Round of 16, and it is clear that Frank Lampard does not believe a repeat of the scoreline from earlier in the Premier League season is happening this time around.

United ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the campaign, but have struggled in comparison with their rivals since then.

Chelsea sit firmly in the top four of the table while United are down in seventh, and Blues boss Lampard is clear that he will not take this game lightly.

Lampard says he’s “delighted” with Pulisic hattrick in 4-2 win over Burnley

“I won’t take this game lightly even if I make changes,” Lampard said to Sky Sports.

“If players do step out of the line up with a view to the coming weeks, it’s about the big picture. I understand how players are but those who start will give everything.

“[The 4-0 defeat to United] feels a million miles away but I’m not disregarding it. They hurt us four times in a game we played particularly well in.”

He also discussed whether the Carabao Cup is a realistic opportunity for the club to win a trophy this season.

“We’ll target them all.

“It would [be a big achievement]. A day at Wembley should never be taken lightly. But not just for the young boys – we’ll give it our all.”