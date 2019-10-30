Unai Emery reveals Mesut Ozil set for shock captaincy for Arsenal in Carabao Cup

The cold war between Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil is well documented, but it appears the German could be given a new lease of life at Arsenal come the Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie against Liverpool.

Emery revealed ahead of the game that not only were talks with the midfielder fruitful, he expects Ozil to also be in the running for captain against Liverpool.

“He’s in the group so he has a chance to play,” said Emery. “We have had this morning a very good conversation, Mesut and me, and I said to him I haven’t changed my idea about him.

“He knows what I want from him because it’s the same as last season in the first day of pre-season training when we had a conversation. It’s the same as one month ago and in that way, some circumstances weren’t helping us in every moment to be consistent or available to play.

‘Ozil’s quality and skill is needed’ – Emery

“But I will say I think the last weeks he has progressively been training well and adding his spirit to help us.

“For example, our conversation this morning was because I wanted to listen to him about how he’s thinking now to help us and be with us tomorrow. Then if we are in the same spirit and the same idea, to play. It was a very good conversation and tomorrow he’s in the group.”

The Gunners have come under fire after the recent incident involving their captain Granit Xhaka, and when asked if Ozil could be the man to temporarily take over the reins, Emery had a surprising answer in store.

“It depends. He could be, yes.

“We need his quality, his skill and his consistency. We need his positive mentality and then he will help us on the pitch. That’s the next step. I think he’s done the steps before, and now I want the steps like in pre-season and one month ago to help us on the pitch.”