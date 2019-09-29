Video emerges of Arsenal cup star undergoing a trial at Manchester United

Both Manchester United and Arsenal won their Carabao Cup third round fixtures to move forward. However, the Red Devils found it far more difficult to get the better of their opponents than the Gunners. The North London side had one youngster to thank especially, who as it turns out, could have been playing for United!

Arsenal cruised past Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup third round, beating their lower league opponents by five goals to nil. Gabriel Martinelli, signed this summer from Ituano was the star of the show with two goals, while Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, and Rob Holding added gloss to the scoreline.

On the other hand, Manchester United scraped past League One side Rochdale, who took the game to penalties at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were criticized for their dour performance which put them at risk of an early elimination.

However, as it turns out, things could have turned out to be very different for the Red Devils and the Gunners, with third-round star Martinelli coming extremely close to signing for United. The youngster had a trial at the club while still at Ituano, only for the Manchester side to pass on the opportunity to sign him.

Here’s a video of him arriving for his trial:

Gabriel Martinelli with Man United youth team in 2017.

Two years later in the Arsenal squad to face Man United in the PL.

Started at the bottom now we here.#afc pic.twitter.com/5CeoHSmnQa — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GrimandiTweets_) September 27, 2019

Manchester United are up against Arsenal next in the Premier League and they could potentially come up against the starlet they once rejected.