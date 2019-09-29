League One club savagely trolls Manchester United following Carabao Cup debacle

Manchester United registered one of the most surprising results of Carabao Cup round three when they barely managed to scrape past League One club Rochdale. The Red Devils had to go through a penalty shootout to beat their opponents at home. They have now been trolled by one third division club for the same.

League One club Wycombe Wanderers have savagely trolled Manchester United, following their scrappy win in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale. Wycombe faced the same opposition in a league match this weekend and beat them by three goals to nil.

Soon after, their official Twitter account posted this:

Mason Greenwood scored for Manchester United when leading the line against Rochdale. However, the League One minnows were able to draw level with the help of 16-year-old Luke Matheson, who scored against the likes of Paul Pogba and Sergio Romero.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils did eventually prevail thanks to a penalty shootout, in which they scored all five of their spot kicks. They will face Chelsea in the fourth round of the competition away from home.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are facing a daunting task in the league this weekend, with a match against top-six rivals Arsenal. They will then go up against Newcastle United before playing rivals, Liverpool.