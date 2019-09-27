Manchester United survived a scare in the form of Rochdale, as they beat the league one minnows in the Carabao Cup. However, one thing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did prior to the game was opposed by several players in the dressing room, claim reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raised more than a few eyebrows when he named youngster Axel Tuanzebe Manchester United captain for Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale. The defender was handed the responsibility ahead of the likes of Sergio Romero and Paul Pogba, both of whom had made the starting eleven.

A report from Daily Mail, via Express, claims that several members of the team were against Solskjaer’s decision to make Tuanzebe the captain, even for the one-off match.

The Norwegian football coach even gave his thoughts on the situation after the match.

“Axel is a captain in the making. He is a leader and why not give it to the young kids?” Solskjaer said.

“We know we can give it to Sergio (Romero), we can give it to Paul – that’s no problem they have been captains before. But it’s Axel so how does he handle it?

“The answer is he did absolutely fine. He enjoyed it so that is just a way of telling him that we trust him.”

Manchester United nearly avoided an embarrassing defeat at the hands of third division side Rochdale. The Red Devils needed penalties to finally get the better of their opponents after the match finished one-one in normal time. Things don’t get much easier from here on in for Solskjaer, however, with United up against Chelsea in the next round of the competition.

Before that, however, they will face Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Norwich in the league, while also playing AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League.