Paul Pogba snubs Manchester United team bonding dinner hosted by David De Gea, Juan Mata

Manchester United managed to squeeze past Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round via a penalty shootout, and a subsequent team bonding dinner was then hosted at Juan Mata’s restaurant.

Mata owns a restaurant in Manchester City centre, and a number of United players were present for a dinner there following the victory over Rochdale, in a bid to boost morale and bring the team together.

However, not all players in the squad could make it for the dinner, with Paul Pogba the standout absentee from the list of names not present for the meal.

The bill was footed by David De Gea, presumably due to him signing a new contract that keeps him at Manchester United for the considerable future, and gives him a pay hike up to £375,000 a week.

Some influential members of the dressing room including Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Phil Jones and Harry Maguire were not present however, which could raise a few eyebrows.

It is understood that United management including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan, are keen to get the group together and fight off any criticism from the outside after a difficult start to the season.

The club is looking for mental strength in their players, which is why young Axel Tuanzebe was handed the captaincy in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale at Old Trafford.