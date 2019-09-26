Hours after scoring against Manchester United, Rochdale star returns to school for psychology test

Manchester United were once again made to struggle by a side which they were expected to beat rather easily with the likes of Paul Pogba starting for them.

Rochdale forced a penalty shoot out at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup tie against United as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with two teenagers getting on the scoresheet. While Mason Greenwood scored the home side’s only goal of the encounter, Rochdale’s 16-year-old Luke Matheson equalised for the League One side eight minutes later.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Matheson revealed that he will have to visit the school the morning after the match as he has a psychology test. “We get tomorrow off, but I will go into school – I’ve got a psychology test.

“I suppose we could’ve won, but the result doesn’t take anything away from tonight – it was amazing. It was sort of a bummer that we didn’t get the win, but we couldn’t have asked for anything more I thought we were superb.”

The youngster revealed how it felt scoring against United at Old Trafford as well.

“Everything’s just happened so fast. Wow. What can I say really? Never did I think I’d be 16 years old scoring at Old Trafford – that’s a dream come true for anyone.

“It’s surreal. I’m lost for words. It was a special night for me, the team, Bryan Barry-Murphy [the Rochdale manager] and everyone. It was just unreal. This was my mum’s first game in five years because she’s been ill. So that one was for her. She was here watching.”