Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Manchester United facing Chelsea in Carabao Cup fourth round

Manchester United managed to scrape past Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round via a penalty shootout at Old Trafford, and will play Chelsea in the next round of the competition.

Following the nervy victory over the League One outfit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed what it will be like to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next in the Carabao Cup.

“If you want to win it then you have to beat the best,” he told MUTV.

“We played them first game of the season this year, we played them in the FA Cup last year. It slots nicely into a couple of weeks with loads of travelling!”

“That’s how it is and we’ve got to make the best out of it. I’m sure we are because that’s the type of group this is, that’s the type of club we are. “

“We’re not gonna say, “Ahh!” – we’re going to relish it and look forward to it.”

United have been criticised for their lack of goals recently, and Solskjaer himself has come under fire from Manchester United fans after a lack lustre display at the start of the season.

A 1-1 draw in regulation time at home against League One Rochdale is clearly not helping the Red Devils in their bid to keep fans interested in the progress.