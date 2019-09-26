Manchester United fans demand Solskjaer be sacked despite Carabao Cup win

Manchester United needed a penalty shootout to secure qualification to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, narrowly beating Rochdale at Old Trafford.

As expected, fans are not happy after the performance, and a 1-1 regulation time draw against a League One side has largely been deemed unacceptable by the club’s massive fan base.

Social media was a storm after the game, with fans chanting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after a disappointing run of results for the Red Devils.

Man U need a real coach, this guy should have remained a caretaker coach. United shall never win the league with Woodward still making transfer decisions. #OleOut — S’phiwe Mbele (@Siphiwe_mbele) September 26, 2019

@ManUtd well what can I say other than gives us a bloody break how can the football be this bad. I don’t think people realise we narrowly scraped a win on penalties against a tin can club. I’m officially #OleOut #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut — Tyler Langham (@LanghamTyler) September 26, 2019

It used to be #MourinhoOut, now it’s #WoodwardOut. You silly and uncultured fans are making excuses for a clueless Coach with no single reputation, all he does is smile and lie everyday about how things are going well.

