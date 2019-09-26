Carabao Cup |

Manchester United fans demand Solskjaer be sacked despite Carabao Cup win

Manchester United needed a penalty shootout to secure qualification to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, narrowly beating Rochdale at Old Trafford.

As expected, fans are not happy after the performance, and a 1-1 regulation time draw against a League One side has largely been deemed unacceptable by the club’s massive fan base.

Social media was a storm after the game, with fans chanting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after a disappointing run of results for the Red Devils.

 

