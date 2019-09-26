Callum Hudson-Odoi returns for Chelsea in EFL Cup

Having signed a new five-year deal last week, Callum Hudson-Odoi will make his return from injury against Grimsby Town

Callum Hudson-Odoi was named in Chelsea’s starting line-up for Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Grimsby Town as he eyes a return to full fitness.

The 18-year-old, who signed a new five-year deal last week, has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles in April.

Hudson-Odoi is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and already has two England caps to his name.

Blues boss Frank Lampard described the winger as having “everything we are trying to bring”.

Chelsea, whose much-changed line-up also includes young debutants Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Marc Guehi, will be heavy favourites to overcome League Two Grimsby Town.

It would represent a first home win at the helm for Lampard, who has overseen back-to-back losses to Valencia and Liverpool.

Chelsea finished runners-up to Manchester City in this competition last season under Maurizio Sarri’s guidance.