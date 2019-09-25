Role model Sterling has wow factor – Foden

The Manchester City squad is not short of players for Phil Foden to learn from but Raheem Sterling is proving a particular inspiration.

Raheem Sterling is a role model for Phil Foden, who says his ever-improving Manchester City team-mate has the “wow” factor.

England star Sterling produced the latest in a string of impressive displays during Tuesday’s EFL Cup win over Preston, providing a goal and an assist.

Teenager Foden believes the best is yet to come from Sterling and he is delighted to be able to learn from a player who is proving himself to be among the world’s best.

“Every time I watch him, I think ‘wow’,” he said.

“He’s a better player every time I see him. He has got a lot more to come and that is what is good about him. He is still young and improving – and wanting to improve.

“He is a role model – he helps me out a lot and I am just really happy for him.

“He helps in the game and in training and overall, helping me with my game, giving me tips and that is what a young lad needs coming through.

“His performance at Preston … I think he was one of our main players. When he gets the ball, I don’t even know what it is, he just glides past players and gets in the right places to score goals. He is always assisting.”

Good to be back out there #City pic.twitter.com/ArMXXwz54P — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) September 24, 2019

Foden’s game time under Pep Guardiola has been carefully managed and his outing at Deepdale was his first start of the season.

City boss Guardiola has frequently lauded the 19-year-old’s ability and potential, but Foden knows he has to take his chances when they come.

“Any time I get game time is important. I just try and enjoy it,” he said.

“It is my boyhood club and it’s a dream to play for this club so any time I put the shirt on I just enjoy it to the max.

“I played [on Tuesday] so that is the main thing. I am just looking forward. I am just trying to take my minutes any time they come and do my best.”