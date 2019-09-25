Role model Sterling has wow factor – Foden

The Manchester City squad is not short of players for Phil Foden to learn from but Raheem Sterling is proving a particular inspiration.
Raheem Sterling is a role model for Phil Foden, who says his ever-improving Manchester City team-mate has the “wow” factor.
England star Sterling produced the latest in a string of impressive displays during Tuesday’s EFL Cup win over Preston, providing a goal and an assist.
Teenager Foden believes the best is yet to come from Sterling and he is delighted to be able to learn from a player who is proving himself to be among the world’s best.
“Every time I watch him, I think ‘wow’,” he said.
“He’s a better player every time I see him. He has got a lot more to come and that is what is good about him. He is still young and improving – and wanting to improve.
“He is a role model – he helps me out a lot and I am just really happy for him.
“He helps in the game and in training and overall, helping me with my game, giving me tips and that is what a young lad needs coming through.
“His performance at Preston … I think he was one of our main players. When he gets the ball, I don’t even know what it is, he just glides past players and gets in the right places to score goals. He is always assisting.”
Good to be back out there #City pic.twitter.com/ArMXXwz54P
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) September 24, 2019
City boss Guardiola has frequently lauded the 19-year-old’s ability and potential, but Foden knows he has to take his chances when they come.
“Any time I get game time is important. I just try and enjoy it,” he said.
“It is my boyhood club and it’s a dream to play for this club so any time I put the shirt on I just enjoy it to the max.
“I played [on Tuesday] so that is the main thing. I am just looking forward. I am just trying to take my minutes any time they come and do my best.”