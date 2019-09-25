Arsenal fan murdered on his way to watch Carabao Cup match against Nottingham Forest

An Arsenal fan was stabbed to death while on his way to watch his side play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, reveal reports. The victim, twenty years of age, was fatally wounded at the Hillingdon Station on Tuesday, September 25, 2019.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Premier League side addressed the incident, expressing the collective grief. (via BBC)

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Arsenal fan Tashan Daniel.

“Our thoughts are with Tashan’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Det Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn also stated that they are doing all they can to help the victim’s family, while also revealing that the potential weapon was discovered near the site of the incident.

“Tashan did not deserve to lose his life during this senseless attack,” he said.

“His family are completely broken by this news and we are doing everything we can to offer them support.”

The report states that this is the third killing to have taken place in the Tube network this year.