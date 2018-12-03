Bayern Munich legend to leave the club after the end of current season

Netherlands and Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben has announced that he will leave the club after the end of the current season. The 34-year-old joined the German champions from Real Madrid in 2009.

As reported by Omnisport, the Dutchman revealed that this would be his last year in Munich and that the decision is personal. He added that he wouldn’t be retiring from the game but ‘it is the right moment’ to move on.

“I can say that this is my last year [at Bayern] and it is good like that. I have taken the decision, personally, that this will be my last year. I think it is the right moment after 10 years. The club moves on and I may move on. It is the end of a very good and long period,” the winger said.

Robben has spent 10 glorious years at Bayern, winning seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokal, four Supercups and a UEFA Champions League with them. He formed a lethal partnership with Frenchman Franck Ribery and oversaw some of the best years in the club’s history.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness, in the recent past, has praised the duo for their service to the club.

“Both are still good players, they can still do something productive,” he said. “There are players who have written down the history of this club. I have to say frankly and honestly: The club would have been badly advised if we had not renewed with them. “