Leipzig seal deal for New York Red Bulls midfielder Adams

United States midfielder Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams’ move from New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig has been confirmed, with the midfielder signing a deal until 2023.

RB Leipzig have completed the long-awaited signing of United States international Tyler Adams from New York Red Bulls.

The 19-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Bundesliga club, where former Red Bulls boss Jesse Marsch, who brought Adams through, is serving as assistant coach.

Adams, a highly rated box-to-box midfielder, established himself as a key man for the MLS team, helping them clinch the Supporters’ Shield this year as they set a single-season points record.

But following their exit from the play-offs on Thursday with defeat to MLS Cup favourites Atlanta United, Adams has joined Leipzig on a deal that runs until 2023.

“As a young player, it’s something quite special to soon be playing in the Bundesliga,” Adams said after his move was confirmed on Sunday.

“I think of this league where I think a lot of young talents have made the next step in their development. That’s a philosophy Leipzig have, so it’s the right move for me to continue my development.

“For me, it’s a chance to prove myself at a top level and go toe-to-toe with my friends and compatriots, like Christian Pulisic of [Borussia] Dortmund and Weston McKennie of Schalke.”

Adams has nine caps and a single goal for the USA, having made his senior international debut in 2017.

