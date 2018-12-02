Watch: Jadon Sancho produces moment of brilliance as Borussia Dortmund win

Jadon Sancho has quickly established himself as the next big thing in Europe, and the youngster was at it again as Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old was typically involved in the game from start to finish and had a hand in both the goals scored by Dortmund as they ran out 2-0 winners against Freiburg.

The home side Dortmund lit up the Signal Iduna Park with their play, and at the fore of it all was young Sancho.

As good as the English International was throughout the game, his best moment of the match and certainly most memorable moment came late on in the encounter.

In stoppage time, Sancho ran off towards the halfway line, and despite being pulled back by a Frieburg player, still managed to turn his man, nutmeg another, and then orchestrate a stunning roulette turn that would have made the likes of Diego Maradona proud.

Wonderful 👏 Spellbinding 👏 Jadon Sancho 👏 He grows in confidence with every game 👊 pic.twitter.com/ixACh3YTlk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2018

His piece of skill was recognized by the crowd in attendance, and made headlines the world over.