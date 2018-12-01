Following a disappointing start under Niko Kovac, Uli Hoeness said there will be significant future investment in Bayern Munich’s squad.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club will be much more active in future transfer windows.

Speaking at Bayern’s annual general meeting, Hoeness claimed the club has the largest membership base in the world at 291,000, along with earning a record total revenue of €657.4million.

With those foundations and future squad composition in mind, Hoeness also said the board agreed to invest in new players “in rather grand style” next season.

“Because next year, the reservations that I previously mentioned regarding the somewhat older players who may then potentially retire, will no longer be there,” he said in his address.

“The club will then have the room as well as the necessary capital to reinforce the team, so that we will be more than a match for every opponent in the Bundesliga and most international opponents. That must be the ambition.”

Despite securing progress to the knockout stages in the Champions League, Bayern are winless in their past three Bundesliga matches, sitting nine points back from leaders Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

On the subject of under-fire coach Niko Kovac, Hoeness reaffirmed his support and desire for patience.

“We have a very, very good young coach who deserves a chance, and we should all give him our support,” he added.

“I was well informed, there has been a close alliance between the team and the coach and there have been many discussions.”

With the rejuvenated morale in the Bayern dressing room, Hoeness is confident Kovac and his side will “do well this season and push on into the future at full power.”