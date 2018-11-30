Rummenigge has Christmas wish for Bayern boss Kovac

The latest vote of confidence for under-fire Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge took on a seasonal feel.

Karl Heinz-Rummenigge would like Niko Kovac to still be Bayern Munich head coach by Christmas 2020.

Kovac’s efforts since succeeding Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena this season have led to suggestions he might not be around for this year’s festivities.

Bayern travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday, nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in fifth, meaning the resounding 5-1 Champions League win over Benfica in midweek was usefully timed.

“The wish of all of us at Bayern is that we work together with Niko Kovac for a long time,” Rummenigge told AZ, joining president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in issuing votes of confidence for Kovac in recent days.

“I wish that he will be our coach not only on Christmas Eve 2018, but also on Christmas Eve 2019 and 2020.

“He knows Bayern Munich. He is an extreme character – in a positive sense. He is a person I like.

“I see a coach who is fighting, who is willing to change a few things, and he also has to change a few things.”

Nevertheless, Rummenigge cautioned that domestic results must improve, with Bayern winless in three Bundesliga outings this month.

He added: “We are all ready to give this opportunity to Niko Kovac, but of course the results have to be right at the end of the day and fifth place is not the place to finish at the end of the season.”