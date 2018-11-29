Thiago back training with Bayern Munich squad

Bayern Munich welcomed Thiago Alcantara back to training on Wednesday, but the club have not provided a return date for the midfielder.

The Spain international has been sidelined since suffering a torn lateral collateral ligament and articular capsule in his right ankle in the DFB-Pokal win over Rodinghausen on October 30.

Thiago took part in a session with the first team at Sabener Strasse alongside Kingsley Coman, who returned to the training pitches last week as he works back to full fitness after tearing ankle ligaments in August.

However, Bayern stressed there is no definitive return date for either player.

The Bundesliga champions, who beat Benfica 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, return to domestic action on Saturday when they travel to Werder Bremen.