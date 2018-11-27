Shinji Kagawa preparing for winter move to Spain

Borussia Dortmund and Japan Star Shinji Kagawa has expressed his desire to move to Spain in the January transfer window. Kagawa has found his game-time reduced considerably this season under Lucien Favre and is looking for a move away from the club.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder, who returned to Dortmund after a two-year spell with Manchester United, was a regular before 2018/19, playing 38, 46, 30 and 27 matches for the club respectively over the last four seasons. However, this term, he hasn’t been able to break into the XI and has featured on only three occasions.

Naturally, the player wants a move to greener pastures in search of more game time. In an interview with Nikkan Sports, the Japan international said, “I want to quickly find a solution, to change the team, I want to change the environment and feel like challenging.”

With respect to a move to Spain, Kagawa accepted that he has been thinking of a move to the Iberian nation for the last two years. He reserved special praise for the Spanish teammates he’s had during his career in Europe as well.

“I have been thinking that I should go to Spain for the last couple of years, I cannot finish as a soccer player without going to Spain and I definitely want to achieve it,” he said.

“Spanish colleagues who I’ve had were great, De Gea, Mata, Alcacer … Everyone felt up and shared a lot with private things.”

The attacking midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Sevilla in the summer transfer window but a move didn’t materialise. Reportedly, Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart are keeping an eye on him too.